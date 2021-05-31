PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 56,916 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,916 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up 4.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Qurate Retail worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 672,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

