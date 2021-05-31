Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $150,519.40 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $150,519.40 and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.