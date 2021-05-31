Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

