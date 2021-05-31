Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

SKY opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.