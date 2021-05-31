Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brady Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brady in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $104,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,683. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

