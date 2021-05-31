Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.90 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

