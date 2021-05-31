Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EnerSys Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

