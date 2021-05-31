Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited Cut by William Blair (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.