Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Cut by Cormark (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.95.

NA stock opened at C$94.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

