Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.76. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 377,885 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

