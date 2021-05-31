Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

ANF stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

