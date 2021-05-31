Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.90.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $323.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

