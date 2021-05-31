Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

