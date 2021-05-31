Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.3% in the first quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

