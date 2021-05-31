Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

