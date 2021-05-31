Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.05 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,124,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

