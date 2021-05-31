Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Issued By Truist Securiti

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

