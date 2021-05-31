Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

