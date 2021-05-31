Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.73 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

