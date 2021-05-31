Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $104.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

