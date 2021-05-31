Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after buying an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 169,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

