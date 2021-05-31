Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,733,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

