Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

OLLI opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

