Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.
OLLI opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
