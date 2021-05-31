Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by Analyst

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

