Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.