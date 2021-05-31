Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

