Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

