QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 356.40 ($4.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

