Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 125.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

