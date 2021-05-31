Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,054.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $15,004.77 and $1,054.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.