Quantstamp Price Up 38.3% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $466,994.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

