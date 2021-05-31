Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $15.22 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $53,398.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.99 or 0.07227288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.65 or 0.01894722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00509056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00188437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.25 or 0.00724457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00465514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00431491 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,090,280 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

