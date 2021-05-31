Quarterhill Inc. Buys 11,200 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,868.16.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.48. 131,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

