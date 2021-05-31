Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at C$56,356.23.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

Shares of QTRH traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

