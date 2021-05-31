RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.80 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

