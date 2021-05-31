RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

