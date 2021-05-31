Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,957 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

