Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,011 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

