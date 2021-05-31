Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $133.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.