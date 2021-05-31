Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 590.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $291.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.57 and a 200-day moving average of $323.97. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.