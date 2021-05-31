Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cerner by 702.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 412,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 360,774 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

