Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 10,135 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,010,000.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $793,431. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

VOYA stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

