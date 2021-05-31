Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 24,001 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of BOK Financial worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.