Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,940 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $329.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.23 and a 200 day moving average of $393.43. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

