Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,513 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $154.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

