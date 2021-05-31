Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $107.67 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.