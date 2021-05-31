Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

