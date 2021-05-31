Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

PFE opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

