Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $110.31 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.