Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.